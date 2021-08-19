Cylinder head choice

W

Walker410

New Member
Aug 12, 2021
8
0
1
32
UK
Hi,

I’m looking for some advice on heads please.

I would like my car to be about 250+ HP and will be used as a weekend car but would like the option to take it to a track as the build progresses.

It’s a stock 68 C code 289 with:

Power brakes/front discs
Front coil over susp
Power steering
Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust
Hooker long headers
RPM intake
600cfm elec AVS2 carb
Pertonix elec ignition
3.25 gears

I’m looking at AFR heads next - the 1399 heads seem popular by the wait time everywhere is about 8 weeks.

I’m looking at the 1351 as an alternative (165cc) or the 1472 (185cc). Can anyone confirm if these will be suitable and if so with stock pistons? If not can anyone recommends any pistons? And a suitable cam?

Thanks

Phil
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

j753303
it runs!
Replies
1
Views
333
Digital Self-tuning Forum
90sickfox
90sickfox
96pushrod
Progress Thread Project c-10-gt
Replies
0
Views
415
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
96pushrod
96pushrod
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
S
  • Locked
Expired Wingless Kona Blue '96 Cobra
Replies
2
Views
24K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Ry6uy
R
2
  • Locked
1968 Mustang Resto-mod
Replies
1
Views
13K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
gawhit03
G
Top Bottom