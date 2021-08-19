Cylinder head choice

Hi,



I’m looking for some advice on heads please.



I would like my car to be about 250+ HP and will be used as a weekend car but would like the option to take it to a track as the build progresses.



It’s a stock 68 C code 289 with:



Power brakes/front discs

Front coil over susp

Power steering

Flowmaster American Thunder exhaust

Hooker long headers

RPM intake

600cfm elec AVS2 carb

Pertonix elec ignition

3.25 gears



I’m looking at AFR heads next - the 1399 heads seem popular by the wait time everywhere is about 8 weeks.



I’m looking at the 1351 as an alternative (165cc) or the 1472 (185cc). Can anyone confirm if these will be suitable and if so with stock pistons? If not can anyone recommends any pistons? And a suitable cam?



Thanks



Phil