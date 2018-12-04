Dad's 1989 Mustang GT

LizzieLou
Dec 4, 2018
- 29
- 13
- 13
- 35
Hello! This is my first post here. I am a first time Mustang owner. This car was my dad's. He bought it as a project car. He started converting to 5-lug (completed the front end) and then found out his lung cancer had come back in his throat. He ordered most of the parts needed to finish off the back-end while bed-bound, but unfortunately passed away before he could do anything else with it. My brother didn't have time for it, so I asked him if I could have it. I know very little about working on cars, but I want to learn everything I can and do as much as I can. I'm a very fast learner, so I don't think i'll have many problems (Please forgive me if at any point my noob-ness comes out). This is a way I feel I can still be close to my dad, even though he's not around anymore. My husband and I will be diving into this project together.
This car has been sitting at my dad's old property for over 4 years (maybe over 5). My dad lived in BFE, so I'm sure at some points over that time some parts have come up missing (for instance, the battery is missing and 1 of the two battery cables [who in the heck steals one of two battery cables?!?], as well as the console arm rest assembly). I can guess that at some point this vehicle was in an accident, as the car is a GT but the front end is an LX. Either that, or a previous owner preferred the LX look to the GT look. The hood and front bumper are chipping away paint to a red color, while the rest of the car is not, so those are not original parts.
We had the car towed to my mom's property the Friday after Thanksgiving (we live about an hour and a half away, and the car was sunk in a few inches of dirt from sitting so long, rain, etc). We'll move it home within the next month. Our first planned project is to strip all of the fabric items out of the car, as some water has leaked into the failing weather stripping in the drivers side door. I also hate the red interior, so I'm hoping to change everything to black. After that and a good wash, I'm not sure where we'll go with it, except to finish the first project my dad started (5-lugs), painting, and some form of engine work. Any suggestions on what you would do if you were in my shoes is greatly appreciated!
