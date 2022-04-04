TIGGER
Founding Member
-
- Mar 6, 2000
-
- 601
-
- 93
-
- 69
I got this car last Wednesday. Since it needs some work I figured I would start a build thread. I did a few on my Pinto's back in the day but never one for any of my Mustangs. Anyway, I picked this 89 GT up from one of my best friends. His father-in-law bought it new. Gave it to him for Christmas in 03 I think. It was my buddy's daily driver till about 3 years ago. Then he drove it off and on and then when all the little things wrong with it piled up he parked it. He realized he would rather focus his time and money on one of this other cars so he decided to let this one go. Gave me first dibs since he knew I would fix it and give it the attention it needs. The car has been sitting for over a year. I threw a charged battery in it and fired right up like it ran yesterday. I was surprised. Driving it the 4 miles back to my house proved to be a challenge due to drivers seat being broken. I had to hold myself up by the steering wheel and push the clutch in and drive at the same time. All and all it is a real solid car that needs a bunch of TLC. All the parts he had came with it.
The car is pretty much unmolested. It has a Tri-ax shifter, underdrive pullleys, and a strut tower brace. He bought 3.55's for it back in the day buy never put them in. Other than that, it has just normal wear items done. The plan for the car is to daily drive it. I LOVE driving my Saleen but there are so many idiots out on the roads lately that I am scared something is going to happen to it. I am going to mod this one and do some of the things I wanted to do to my Saleen and then didn't because of originality. I will try and post some pictures from what it looked like the day I bought it home. Not sure how many I can do. I use to use photobucket back in the day but not sure what else is out there these days. Anyway, here is goes....
The car is pretty much unmolested. It has a Tri-ax shifter, underdrive pullleys, and a strut tower brace. He bought 3.55's for it back in the day buy never put them in. Other than that, it has just normal wear items done. The plan for the car is to daily drive it. I LOVE driving my Saleen but there are so many idiots out on the roads lately that I am scared something is going to happen to it. I am going to mod this one and do some of the things I wanted to do to my Saleen and then didn't because of originality. I will try and post some pictures from what it looked like the day I bought it home. Not sure how many I can do. I use to use photobucket back in the day but not sure what else is out there these days. Anyway, here is goes....