Daily driver debate: 65-68 coupe or 62-63 Comet

To start with I’m well aware of the commitment, I’ve had 66-71 cars as daily drivers for probably the better half of my years driving. Probably enjoyed my ‘66 the most as it served about 5 years total after being drug out of a field. Eventually due to needs at the time I sold my ‘66 to buy a new truck and went car-less for awhile. At the current time I’m working on a 1970 SCCA T/A Boss 302 throwback. I plan to make it somewhat streetable but it’s also still a couple years from being finished. I now find myself driving around 30k miles a year on average and I want to keep miles off my Super Duty. And the 70 project has also heavily sparked my wife’s interest in classic cars. This is a big plus because back in high school she could have cared less about my mustangs. Along with that I’m also pretty anti technology even though my career is in automotive/engineering. It’s actually the reason i drive the SD. It’s a 2005 and the most fluff it has is power windows and locks. So with this being the case I’ve started looking around local at some ideas. I’ve had a 66,69,70, and 71 Mustang. Never got to mess with the 67-68s at all. I am in love with the group 2 transAam series cars though and even prefer the coupe in those two years. I’m trying to find something for around $3,000 or less. Partially because I want a project that can be made road worthy with a couple weekends and also so as not to pull much cash from the 70 project. It seems it won’t be too difficult as I’ve found several 65-66 cars in the $2000 range, most are either I6 or have the engine/tranny gone but aren’t complete rust buckets. For this amount I expect floors will be bad, cowl will leak, trunk will leak, and probably at minimum need full quarters. Long as it can go down the road I’m fine with this. I’m just hopeful for good frame rails/torque boxes, roof etc. I plan on replacing the entire brake system and adding front discs if not already equipped. I plan to replace entire cooling system, address any electrical gremlins, and entire fuel system. If the car is a i6 or has no engine, I’ve got a good 302 longblock in the building I can drop in. I’ve also found some 67-68 coupes that fit the same bill and at around $3000 most seem complete. If an auto car, I’ve also got a 3spd manual to toss in although I’d probably try to T5 swap later. What has also caught my eye however are Comet prices. I grew up a huge fan of gassers, and the Mercury Comets were my favorite of all. It seems there are many complete to even running condition 2door 62-63-ish Comets with pretty solid bodies going for under 2k. I’ve even found one local for $900 that i could honestly probably drive home with a couple hundred bucks at the local parts store and a lawn mower can for fuel. I’ve never owned one but I love them almost as much as the early Mustangs. The early ones are abit of a pain to V8 swap I gather due to clearance but quite do-able. This is sort of the crossroads I’m at. Part of my wants the comet as it’s also something even more unique than the early mustangs. The low entry cost is another big upside. I know safety wise a 68 coupe would be the best bet for a daily. Whichever vehicle I go with I plan to replace the above stuff along with steering components. I will also be adding a roll bar with door bars for the extra safety along with a location for mounting shoulder harnesses. That being the case I’d say they would all be pretty well equal. So what are you opinions? If anyone’s dealt with the comets, especially, what are your thoughts on them versus the early Mustangs?