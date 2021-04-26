Dakota Digital Fan Controller keeps showing an Error

Ford Contour Electric fans(2 fans)

2 x 70 amp relays

Dakota Digital PAC 2750 fan controller

Dakota Digital SEN 04-5 sending unit

Hi, I have a 93 Fox Mustang and have been having an issue with the fan controller not turning the electric fans on. The car has:The system was working fine until about a week ago, now the fans do not turn on when the car gets up to tempature. I went through the fan controller manual and did the setup but keep getting “Er2” which according to the manual is:1) The wrong gauge selected ( I selected “no” in the setup which is for no gauge, dedicated Dakota Digital Sender)2) Sender is Shorted3) Unit not connected to sender.I checked and the wire running into the Dakota Digital fan controller sender is the one that is plugged in to the sending unit and it has continuity. Just to see I ran a new wire directly from the sending unit to the fan controller and that did not resolve the issue. I also checked both relays and they click on and off when connected to power. Has anyone else ran into a similar issue? Any ideas? I do have a separate AEM temperature gauge, but it runs off a separate sensor as far as I can tell. Any help would be appreciated, thanks.