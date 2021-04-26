Dakota Digital Fan Controller keeps showing an Error

427foxbody
Hi, I have a 93 Fox Mustang and have been having an issue with the fan controller not turning the electric fans on. The car has:
1) The wrong gauge selected ( I selected “no” in the setup which is for no gauge, dedicated Dakota Digital Sender)
2) Sender is Shorted
3) Unit not connected to sender.
I checked and the wire running into the Dakota Digital fan controller sender is the one that is plugged in to the sending unit and it has continuity. Just to see I ran a new wire directly from the sending unit to the fan controller and that did not resolve the issue. I also checked both relays and they click on and off when connected to power. Has anyone else ran into a similar issue? Any ideas? I do have a separate AEM temperature gauge, but it runs off a separate sensor as far as I can tell. Any help would be appreciated, thanks.
- Ford Contour Electric fans(2 fans)
- 2 x 70 amp relays
- Dakota Digital PAC 2750 fan controller
- Dakota Digital SEN 04-5 sending unit
