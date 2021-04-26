Dakota Digital Fan Controller keeps showing an Error

4

427foxbody

New Member
Apr 26, 2021
1
0
0
36
Phoenix, AZ
Hi, I have a 93 Fox Mustang and have been having an issue with the fan controller not turning the electric fans on. The car has:

  • Ford Contour Electric fans(2 fans)
  • 2 x 70 amp relays
  • Dakota Digital PAC 2750 fan controller
  • Dakota Digital SEN 04-5 sending unit
The system was working fine until about a week ago, now the fans do not turn on when the car gets up to tempature. I went through the fan controller manual and did the setup but keep getting “Er2” which according to the manual is:

1) The wrong gauge selected ( I selected “no” in the setup which is for no gauge, dedicated Dakota Digital Sender)

2) Sender is Shorted

3) Unit not connected to sender.

I checked and the wire running into the Dakota Digital fan controller sender is the one that is plugged in to the sending unit and it has continuity. Just to see I ran a new wire directly from the sending unit to the fan controller and that did not resolve the issue. I also checked both relays and they click on and off when connected to power. Has anyone else ran into a similar issue? Any ideas? I do have a separate AEM temperature gauge, but it runs off a separate sensor as far as I can tell. Any help would be appreciated, thanks.
 

Attachments

  • 1.jpg
    1.jpg
    147 KB · Views: 1
  • 2.jpg
    2.jpg
    223.5 KB · Views: 1

