Hey guys. I installed my Dakota Digital dash cluster, but I want to make sure my thinking is correct on this. My car is an '88 5-speed GT that had factory cruise control (so it has VSS) but it was factory speed density (no VSS pigtail to transmission). When I got the car, it was converted to mass air, but I don't believe they ran the VSS pigtail to the transmission. I tapped into the VSS signal on the drivers side kickpanel and ran that to the speed send terminal on the gauge control box per the instructions. Since I have done this, do I need to even run the pigtail to the transmission? The gauges will pick up the signal from the VSS wire, but if there is no pigtail coming from the transmission, will the car not know what the signal is supposed to be? Am I overthinking this? Do I need to still run the pigtail to the speed sensor in the transmission? Thanks in advance for your help.