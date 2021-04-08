Electrical Dakota Digital Gauges and VSS in a mass air converted car

Waz900

Waz900

Member
Apr 22, 2005
14
2
13
Sewell, New Jersey
Hey guys. I installed my Dakota Digital dash cluster, but I want to make sure my thinking is correct on this. My car is an '88 5-speed GT that had factory cruise control (so it has VSS) but it was factory speed density (no VSS pigtail to transmission). When I got the car, it was converted to mass air, but I don't believe they ran the VSS pigtail to the transmission. I tapped into the VSS signal on the drivers side kickpanel and ran that to the speed send terminal on the gauge control box per the instructions. Since I have done this, do I need to even run the pigtail to the transmission? The gauges will pick up the signal from the VSS wire, but if there is no pigtail coming from the transmission, will the car not know what the signal is supposed to be? Am I overthinking this? Do I need to still run the pigtail to the speed sensor in the transmission? Thanks in advance for your help.
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,390
11,488
224
Massachusetts
If you've tapped into the wiring in the kickpanel, it's no different than tapping into it at the transmission. You are all set assuming the connection is good.
 
