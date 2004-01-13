Dash Illumination Fuse Keeps blowing HELP!!

Hey guys,I got my 89 mustang coupe that i helped build (with my little knowledgE) with a friend and for some reason the speedometer illumination and dome light fuse keeps blowing up when i put a new one in. I figure there's a short somwhere right? Now going down the highway at 11pm in the pitch black and not knowing how fast your going with a cop behind you while your trying to put your cellphone light up to the speedometer isnt working for me so i'm going to try and figure it out by myself.. with your guys help of course. So i dont know alot so we are going to have to go slow with alot of newbie terms lol. I'm guessing i have a short in a wire somwhere... the fuse number is 13 i belive.. it's a 5 amp fuse. So do i have to crawl under the fuse box and find the wire for 13 and follow it until i find a break in the wire.. or what do i dothanks for your GREAT PATIENCE lol.