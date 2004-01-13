Dash Illumination Fuse Keeps blowing HELP!!

Hey guys,
I got my 89 mustang coupe that i helped build (with my little knowledgE) with a friend and for some reason the speedometer illumination and dome light fuse keeps blowing up when i put a new one in. I figure there's a short somwhere right? Now going down the highway at 11pm in the pitch black and not knowing how fast your going with a cop behind you while your trying to put your cellphone light up to the speedometer isnt working for me so i'm going to try and figure it out by myself.. with your guys help of course. So i dont know alot so we are going to have to go slow with alot of newbie terms lol. I'm guessing i have a short in a wire somwhere... the fuse number is 13 i belive.. it's a 5 amp fuse. So do i have to crawl under the fuse box and find the wire for 13 and follow it until i find a break in the wire.. or what do i do :) thanks for your GREAT PATIENCE lol.
 

the ISO fuse (13) does control the illumination. the courtesy light is a different fuse. so are you blowing two differnt fuses (you mention both items, but reference fuse 13). just your speedo light goes out? or do you mean the instrument lights? i assume you mean the latter. clarify pls.
stick some reverse-glow-gauge faces on. J/K.
i would just start tracing the wiring. try turning the dimmer to off, then install the fuse for 13. slowly turn it on and see when it blows. not a lot to help you with. im sure the other smarter folks will have some ideas.
good luck.
 
Well what light goes out is the dome light isnt working as well i think on the same fuse is the speedo lights and rpm lights and the heat/ac switches are on the same fuse. Is the fuse blowing because there is bare wire exposed. When i put a new fuse in and then turn the dim switch to on it blows. so.. i duno
 
