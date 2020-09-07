My dash on my 89 the speedometer is not lighted properly its like theres a light out. But there's no general dash light in the area in question. A couple pics to help explain. This 1st one shows the problem of dark speedo.The Dark area is from like 0-40 lower end of the scale, the top part is lit fine. The second is a pic of the locations of the dash illumination bulbs circled in red. There's no dash light in the dark area. What am I missing?