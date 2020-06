I have a 91 LX that i just put a new pin on hood. So i ripped out the hood latch and linkage and the dash wont light up when i put the headlights on anymore. The the popper under the dash had a little switch on it with two wires connected to it. What does this switch do? and What should i do to fix it? because i already trashed the latch popper and linkage. Someone check out theyre 91 stang an let me know. My freinds 87 doesnt have it...and my old 89 didnt. Thanks, Mark