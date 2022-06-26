Dash Lights Please Help.

Hello! I have searched for the last hour or so but cant find an answer.

I have a 93 GT convertible stock. All of the exterior lights are good, rear view mirror lights and aftermarket radio work. However, the dash lights do not come on with the headlights. Also, I can not see or hear the turn signal from inside the car, but they do appear on the outside. I checked fuse 13 and it was good. What could be wrong? Thanks