Dash Lights Please Help.

Hello! I have searched for the last hour or so but cant find an answer.
I have a 93 GT convertible stock. All of the exterior lights are good, rear view mirror lights and aftermarket radio work. However, the dash lights do not come on with the headlights. Also, I can not see or hear the turn signal from inside the car, but they do appear on the outside. I checked fuse 13 and it was good. What could be wrong? Thanks
 

Mustang5L5

Is the dimmer adjusted to full brightness? Spin it til it clicks and turns the dome light on, then turn back until it just turns the dome light off. That should be full brightness.

For the turn signals, both the hazards and blinkers work outside the vehicle?
 
