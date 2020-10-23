Dash lights/radio lights stay on with key off and with fuses out.

I'm new here and new to the Foxbody scene.
I've searched the forums for this issue and either don't understand the answers or have not seen these specific symptoms.
I have a 1990 here in the shop and the dash lights will not go off no matter what I do.
I specifically pulled fuse #4 and fuse #13 and the lights stay on.
I then sequentially pulled every fuse out of the fuse block and the lights stayed on.
I've flipped the headlight switch on and off a multitude of times. The exterior running lights and headlights work just fine.
There's certainly enough draw here that it drains the battery overnight.

I've seen references to SJB but am new enough to these that I don't know what that is, where it is, or what it does.

Would anyone have similar experiences and solutions?

thanks
 

Pulling the fuse 13 or 4 should kill the dash lights completely.

The fact that they stay on makes me wonder if someone did some "custom wiring" at some point.
 
Here’s the wiring diagram if you don’t gave it

0889A3C1-4B5B-4105-92CD-F8E652CB5B50.jpeg
 
