Dash replacement, airbag light flashing?

sgtpepperthestang

sgtpepperthestang

Member
Mar 9, 2022
20
2
13
17
mobile al
ok so im replacing the dashboard on my 2008 mustang gt deluxe right, and im taking the radio and the climate controls and the airbags and steering wheel asssembly ETC...(when i say i took the steering wheel assembly apart i mean steering wheel , clock spring assembly, the plastic trim, everything but the attached column). and i get this nice donor dash in no hiccups and im like thank god finally something went right. and then all the sudden after i turn on the car i notice the airbag lights on and i have no traction control anymore, weird. so this leads me to belive that its the clockspring. other things that lead me to belive this are the fact that since ive gotten the car, the horn has not worked, even after replacing the steering wheel the lights would come on the steering wheel but wouldn't work. my airbag light is flashing in a sequence 1-10. and ive just replaced the airbags due to recall. OH and i had a code for one of the switches next to it. it was high curcuit voltage for one of the switches idr which one. but i say all this just to ask for advice, is it the clockspring or should i look further?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

thatblackfoxbody
Electrical 1990 - 1993 Clockspring Information and Repair
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
thatblackfoxbody
thatblackfoxbody
P
Electrical 91 Mustang warning lights
Replies
5
Views
545
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
ReefBlueGT
Electrical What is this ground for?
Replies
3
Views
431
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
Z
2001 mustang gt cluster/ interior light issue.
Replies
6
Views
587
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 wiring harnesses, electrical issues
Replies
6
Views
501
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu