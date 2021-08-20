Dashboard

Hi all,

I've a bit strange question my 95 gt's dashboard is brown and there are lot of glue trail. I've found 2001 mustang dash and seats do you thing 2001 gt dash and seats can fit on my 95 gt.

Or which model can fit on 95 gt (seat and dashbord)

Thank you & have a lovely day
 

