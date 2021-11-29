Digital Tuning Data Logging with EECIV????

I am getting spoiled by OBD2 cars that give live readings even with a Wal-Mart code reader. Is there a way to hook up a laptop to read what info the EECIV is getting and sending? And I mean one still available, as the diagnostic port was for something from Ford. ;-)

I suspect the air or water temp sensor is off, but not enough to send a code.
I have the resistance readings from jrichker and can do it that way. I’m wondering if a Quarter horse is what I am looking for.
 

