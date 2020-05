Bullitt95 said: DRL is just another nanny device aimed at dummies who forget to switch on their lights when it's dark & grey outside. On a bright sunny day having the headlights on constantly just looks stupid. Click to expand...

yea, I wouldn't bother trying to remove it personally, it doesn't bother me at all rather just leave it alone.however to me, it would seem this is kinda dangerous if you forgot to turn on your lights (I have forgotten to turn them on only to promptly hit the switch the second you drive away from a street light) that DRL will provide enough light you wouldn't notice thus drive around without tail lights arguably an equally important thing at night, more so than headlights in a well-lit area.Btw I really appreciate the help I suspected it was a feature I never noticed but none the less wasn't sure.