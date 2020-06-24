Dayton DSP and Pioneer DEH-80PRS

B

Bryan B

New Member
Jan 27, 2018
2
0
1
44
I have installed several Car stereo systems over the past 25 years. I wanted audiophile quality sound in my Stang and got some nice equipment.

The Dayton DSP (1 Digital Signal Processor) and the head-unit has three 24bit-DAC (Digital to Analog Converter). I paid the below for my Stang's stereo which will be installed by myself and a friend.

Pioneer DEH-80PRS $250
Dayton Audio DSP $150
5-way amp $300
4-way amp $200
12" JL Audio W3 (300 watts RMS-Root Mean Square) Sealed custom box $300
Kicker 3.5" Dash speakers $50
Nakamichi 6.5" in door $60
Polk Audio 5"x7" Rear Mobile Monitors (100 Watts RMS) $170
1.5 Farad Capacitor $40

1500 watts Max, GRAND TOTAL for Audiophile bliss: ~$1500.

Protected by Smith & Wesson! :)
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
HotRodDT 1988 Mustang 3,700 Obo Lots Of Extras! Dayton Ohio Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
W Red 93 cobra, 43k miles for sale Dayton, OH Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
RacerX 3rd annual car show - Dayton, Ohio Regional Forums and Event Information 2
RacerX 2nd annual car show - Dayton, Ohio Regional Forums and Event Information 0
RacerX Dayton, Oh area Aug 9 Regional Forums and Event Information 2
latamud Dayton, Ohio Regional Forums and Event Information 1
Heberto Garcia Expired Tokico D-specs (dsp-3) Suspension Parts 0
cradicg Anbody using the Tokico DSP-3 on 99+ IRS SVT Tech Forum 0
csledd Price of DSP dyno tune? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
SF Lex Ford Speakers / Pioneer ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
tacomatrx450f Expired Pioneer 872028 Ford V8 302 351w Sfi Race Engine Harmonibalancer New Engine and Power Adder 5
W Pioneer avh x1500AHX/DVD Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
SRT Handz Pioneer Deh-80prs Stereo Install + Authentic '95 Cobra R Radio Delete Panel Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
twogts4us New Pioneer Deck - Question Re: Parking Brake SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 22
W Car Stereo Similar to Pioneer App Radio 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
P Pioneer Ford Show - Oct 2nd Bremen, GA Regional Forums and Event Information 0
D New Jersey - Pioneer - DEH - P3000IB Head Unit Interior Exterior Parts 1
B Pioneer AVH-P3200dvd head unit 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
P Oct 3rd Georgia Regional and Pioneer Ford Show Regional Forums and Event Information 1
revhead347 I posted my Pioneer Balancer for sale 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
revhead347 Pioneer 50oz SFI Balancer Very low mileage Engine and Power Adder 0
revhead347 Pioneer 50oz SFI Balancer Very low mileage Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
D-BOI New Pioneer Head Unit 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
patman0911 Aftermarket Headunit Options for Mach 460 - Pioneer DEH vs. ??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 24
T Pioneer P5100UB questions ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
darien87 Goodbye Shaker 500, hello Pioneer, Sony, Fosgate system!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
tim281 Pioneer Balance runs great Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
A Installing Pioneer Premier AVIC-F90BT in 2006 Mustang GT with stock Shaker 500 Mustang Sound & Shine All 5
J Looking for a Good EQ Balance w/Pioneer FH-P8000BT Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
jayrw 2000 GT, Want to replace stock stereo deck with Pioneer, Is there an adapter? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
LaserSVT Who has a Pioneer AVIC-D3? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
SaleenGT2001 crappy sound after pioneer HU install Mustang Sound & Shine All 7
P Roush installed a Pioneer D3 on a 02 sc281 Special Production 0
A Installing Pioneer Avic D3, speakers? Factory Amps? Mustang Sound & Shine All 15
S pioneer vs. frpp balancer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S pioneer balancer Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
tealtiger93 Pioneer head unit in Mach 1000 Mustang Sound & Shine All 14
G Pioneer Avic-D3 Review and Pictures Mustang Sound & Shine All 11
N Pioneer Avic-D3 Installation Write-Up 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
S Pioneer Z2 or D3? anyone? Mustang Sound & Shine All 7
P pioneer clutches Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
Pokageek Help? Anyone running a underdrive crank pulley with a pioneer balancer? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S problems with pioneer ipod adapter! very weird!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S PIONEER IPOD ADAPTER cd-IB100 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
A HELP ON PIONEER Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
ozanracing Pioneer harmonic balancers any good?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Pioneer DEH-P7800MP Frequency Settings 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Methodical Pioneer DEQ-7600 EQ Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
gaberubin New car stereo - Pioneer AVIC-Z1 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
8 Roush 89 Saleen Pioneer head unit & EQ on ebay Special Production 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom