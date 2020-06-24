Dayton DSP and Pioneer DEH-80PRS

I have installed several Car stereo systems over the past 25 years. I wanted audiophile quality sound in my Stang and got some nice equipment.
The Dayton DSP (1 Digital Signal Processor) and the head-unit has three 24bit-DAC (Digital to Analog Converter). I paid the below for my Stang's stereo which will be installed by myself and a friend.
Pioneer DEH-80PRS $250
Dayton Audio DSP $150
5-way amp $300
4-way amp $200
12" JL Audio W3 (300 watts RMS-Root Mean Square) Sealed custom box $300
Kicker 3.5" Dash speakers $50
Nakamichi 6.5" in door $60
Polk Audio 5"x7" Rear Mobile Monitors (100 Watts RMS) $170
1.5 Farad Capacitor $40
1500 watts Max, GRAND TOTAL for Audiophile bliss: ~$1500.
Protected by Smith & Wesson!
