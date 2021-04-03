Sorry for another lone connector or wire thread but this should be the last one as I get all the mysteries and mistakes ironed out in the car. The car is an 89 Gt. Around where the coil is coming out of a big harness is this connector with two wires. Looks like it was de pinned out of something. After scraping off spray paint from previous owners I think the wire colors are black with a yellow tracer?? If not it’s a tan or white tracer but let me know what you guys think