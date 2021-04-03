Electrical De pinned lone wire

S

sav22rem22

Member
Feb 6, 2020
92
10
18
19
North Carolina
Sorry for another lone connector or wire thread but this should be the last one as I get all the mysteries and mistakes ironed out in the car. The car is an 89 Gt. Around where the coil is coming out of a big harness is this connector with two wires. Looks like it was de pinned out of something. After scraping off spray paint from previous owners I think the wire colors are black with a yellow tracer?? If not it’s a tan or white tracer but let me know what you guys think
87AE4987-E186-44F2-9E98-5DB29A3C1DB6.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
35,352
11,461
224
Massachusetts
This is a commonly requested wire ID.

that plug is the windshield washer pump test plug. Tape it up safety and forget it exists.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Electrical Fog lights come on with headlights
Replies
13
Views
622
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
S
S
93 Cobra 10 Pin Connector Wire Colors
Replies
10
Views
852
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
A
Wiring engine from 01 Cobra in to an 03 Cobra
Replies
0
Views
327
SVT Tech Forum
Astevens2
A
T
66 mustang wiring repair
Replies
3
Views
286
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
S
Progress Thread Code Gremlins Finally Fixed (Progress Update)
Replies
3
Views
327
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom