Dead battery, need help with some questions

Hey all. Will try to keep this short. I bought a 2014 GT in Oct 2019. It has been sitting in my garage. It gets very cold here, and expectedly, the battery is dead. The key FOB wont even unlock the doors, so I take it the battery is fully drained.



I bought a Noco Genius1 charger/tender. I have a Motorcraft AZ BXT-96R battery in it. Research tells me this is an OEM battery. I do not know what TYPE of battery this is (AGM, Lithium, wet-cell etc.) nor how many "Ah" it is.



My Noco Genius1 unit has 4 modes. 12V, 12V AGM, 12V Lithium and a 6V.



I know my battery is 12V, but don't know anything more. Research came up empty. I have been "charging" it on 12V mode for about 14 hrs, and still no luck.



Any ideas?