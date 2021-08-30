Dead Electrical

Hello all. My first post is not a good one. I have an 85 GT HO, FAST EFI, 5 speed. At this moment, the car is completely dead, no electrical at all. The battery is charged. All fuses are good, and the one fusible link I can find with a yellow wire has power on both sides.



Let me explain what happened. I installed a new fuel pump, started the car to confirm everything worked, she ran good for a minute or so, I then shut it off, and started a tune-up. New plugs, wires, cap and rotor. I tried to start the car, cranked fine, but would not start, sounded like it wanted to, but also like the firing order was off. I double checked the firing order, and stupid me, I had the order set for a non-HO motor, 1-5-4-2-6-3-7-8. I switched it to 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8, but still no start, did not sound like it wanted to at all. I checked for spark, had spark. Put motor on #1 cylinder, compression stroke, and the rotor was on #1. I figured it was not getting fuel. The FAST system if it had fuel should have started. I jumped in the car, tried to start it, gave it some throttle, it started to come to life, I gave it a bit more throttle, started to run well, then the cabin light flashed bright, the wipers came on, then the car went dead, no power. I'm not even sure where to start with this. Anyone have thoughts? I'll buy the beers if you can help me. :-(



Thanks. Briley.