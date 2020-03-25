Dead Pedal Installation

I was browsing parts on eBay and noticed some oem dead pedals. I didn't realize fox Mustangs had them from the factory. My 89 LX never had one.

Did some searching here and I didn't really find any info on them. I am unable to get to my car right nowand was wonderinf if the cars have the holes already or do you need to drill holes to install?
 

