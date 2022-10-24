Deal on Racestars for drag tires cheap 15x8 5 lug

15×8 92 Drag Star Dark Star Ford 92-580150DSD - Race Star Industries ***ALL SALES FINAL WHEELS ARE SOLD AS IS NO RETURNS OR EXCHANGES*** 15x8 Black Chrome Ford 5.25 BSCheck Fitment Guide Before Placing Order!

Figured I'd share a deal in case anyone needs a set for drag radials or slicks and likes discounts as much as I do lol.... Discounted color so there 69.xx each, 15x8, 5.25 Bs, 5x 4.5, 78mm bore so could work on newer cars too. I just know fit great on fox body length 5 lug swaps. A set of 2 with a pack of centering rings for 73mm sn hubs ($10)was $220 to my door... Shipping isn't cheap lol. 27 left in stock.