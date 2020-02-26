Debating removing ABS from street car.

awing

awing

Member
Jul 29, 2019
19
8
13
37
Westport, MA
I've had my 95 for 3 years now, and the ABS has been non functional since I picked up the car. However, I haven't put a lot of miles on it either and it was an item on my to-do list. This summer I plan to daily the car on nice days.

I just bolted in a torque box lower kit, and had to temporarily remove the ABS sensors from the rear. I'd have to reroute or drill through the plate to reinstall. I'm now debating just leaving them out and additionally removing the whole ABS controller. I don't even know if the controller works at this point either, kind of steering me towards deleting it.

Additionally, I want to use the front ABS sensors for megasquirt traction control. I'm thinking I should toss it.
 

