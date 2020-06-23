Decent deal on these cars? Or keep looking?

I'm in Florida for 3 weeks on vacation. Seems like coyoteMustangs are a little cheaper here? I found a few I am looking at. I went to look at the white 2011 ca special today but it looked like it was in the process of being sold so I'll stop back in a few days and see if it did sell or not. I've always been a mustang guy and sold my 96 gt back in 2012 with the intention of buying a different faster mustang. At the time I was test driving 03-04 Mach 1's and evening some new coyote mustangs back then. I never did end up buying one. Most recently I've been eyeing up the scat packChargers and was dead set on it but now I'm thinking it's not worth spending $30k or more on a scat pack since I won't drive it much. Thinking of buying a first gen coyote and maybe doing some mods to make it as fast as the scat pack. Here are the cars I'm looking at. If I did buy one I'd cancel my plane ticket and drive it back to Illinois. I've only ever driven manual coyote cars and never a auto, when I was looking before that wasn't even a thought that I'd go auto but now it seems they're faster so why go stick shift other than fun factor? These are all higher mileage cars but I'm okay with it because I plan to modify a little and would like to take it to the track sometimes.