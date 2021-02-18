Deep vibrating sound coming from back of car while decelerating at high speeds.

O

opihinalu

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
4
0
1
18
Florida
I own a 1986 GT and I have noticed that when driving on the freeway going 70 mph or higher, after I release the gas pedal to slow down a bit I hear a deep vibration noise coming from the back right wheel area. It sounds like something is whining but it is a very deep tone. The car leaks brake fluid slightly as well (which I am trying to get fixed) so I was assuming it was a caliper getting stuck to the brake fluid but it only happens at high speeds and I don't feel and kind of right steering on the car when it is happening. That same wheel has had other problems. When going very slow and hitting the brakes I will hear a slight thumping or a rubbing sound back there. The previous owner switched the stock brakes for cobra brakes right before I bought it. I feel like he may have installed something wrong. I wish I could describe the sound a little better but I don't really know how. I don't know much about cars, as you can probably tell, but I am trying to learn. Has anybody else heard of or had this problem? Is there anything I should check?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AZStargazerGT
Brakes New 2020 Mustang GT - High Pitched Sracping/Grind from Front Passenger Wheel Area
Replies
4
Views
500
2015+ Specific Tech
AZStargazerGT
AZStargazerGT
I
Engine sound... Pinging?
Replies
1
Views
167
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Shuttleman83
S
Foxbodyguy49
Vibration/shutter only with supercharger belt on
Replies
11
Views
890
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Steel1
Steel1
screamin gt
Strange brake noise, hot front brakes
Replies
5
Views
651
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
T
×Engine knock that sounds like it's underneath car behind drivers side tire
Replies
9
Views
819
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Timothyeg
T
Top Bottom