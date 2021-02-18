Deep vibrating sound coming from back of car while decelerating at high speeds.

I own a 1986 GT and I have noticed that when driving on the freeway going 70 mph or higher, after I release the gas pedal to slow down a bit I hear a deep vibration noise coming from the back right wheel area. It sounds like something is whining but it is a very deep tone. The car leaks brake fluid slightly as well (which I am trying to get fixed) so I was assuming it was a caliper getting stuck to the brake fluid but it only happens at high speeds and I don't feel and kind of right steering on the car when it is happening. That same wheel has had other problems. When going very slow and hitting the brakes I will hear a slight thumping or a rubbing sound back there. The previous owner switched the stock brakes for cobra brakes right before I bought it. I feel like he may have installed something wrong. I wish I could describe the sound a little better but I don't really know how. I don't know much about cars, as you can probably tell, but I am trying to learn. Has anybody else heard of or had this problem? Is there anything I should check?