Delete 2nd Cats & Pass Inspection?

Apr 12, 2020
Portland, Oregon
Hello,

I own a 2003 3.8l V6 Mustang Convertible (5spd manual), all stock. Next week, I am going to be building a custom dual exhaust for it (either divorced or H-pipe; can't decide). While I was looking underneath to make measurements, I saw the second set of cats (long ones with the flat plates on them), and wondered how much smog it actually removes. In my area (Portland, OR), we test for emissions, so this is important. The Oregon DEQ tests by inserting a plug into the cars computer (Is that called a sniffer? Sorry for my limited vocab). I did a little bit of research, and saw multiple 99-04 V6 owners say that they just removed the 2nd cats, reinstalled the O2 sensors (using a bung, I assume), and no check engine light came on. I was curious to see if any of y'all have had issues with your engine light after deleting the secondaries.

Thanks
 

Noobz347

Jan 4, 1985
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
You will not pass an emissions inspection with the 2nd set of cats in a 2-stage system, removed. What might be possible if there is no visual inspection, is to replace all four converters with 3-way converters.

Commieformia for instance, requires that there be 4 converters if the car was manufactured with 4 converters.

Furthermore, simply removing the 2nd set of converters gains you virtually nothing unless they are clogged.
 
