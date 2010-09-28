DELTA DCC CONTROLLER JUMPERS SETTINGS

Hi all,

Need help with the jumper settings for a Delta DCC controller.

I have a nice Taurus fan and Delta controller set up but my temperature runs under 180 degrees while using the jumpers on 6-8 and 7-9. I would like to be around 190 to 195 degrees which is close to stock average temperature but don't know which jumpers to use.

I know the controller is set up to work with 180 degrees thermostat which is the one I have but does anyone know if I can run the 190-195 degrees stock thermostat? with what jumper settings?

I really hope someone help me with some ideas or suggestions

Nick
 

WOOOAAAAH!!! No replies :eek:... It's Ok.
Yesterday I had fixed my problem on my own. Outside temperature was about 103 Deg. and my engine temp. started reading 190 solid with AC on and stuck in trafic... Perfect :D!!!
 
"How long does it take to get help in here?
You need to set the temp with the AC off since the fan runs at 50% with the AC on.

Did you look at the instructions? It tells you where to put the jumpers.
 
rideapony said:
Hi all,

Need help with the jumper settings for a Delta DCC controller.
FWIW in case it was what the orig poster did, I had originally looked up the instructions on Brian's site but the chart wasn't loading properly (the rows were askew. Are they for others as well?). That lead to the suggestion to look at the hard-copy instructions (because I don't have them handy in front of me).
 
The FK-35 has another undocumented feature. By connected several pins together with a toggle switch, the fan can can be turned on, overriding the temp sensor.
Tie 13 to 15 & 14 to 16, put the switch between 13/15 & 14/16. Be careful, if you mistakenly short 11 & 12, you'll blow the controller.
Brian & I have the 1st two FK-35's, both still working.

Thanks for that link, I seem to have lost that bookmark.
 
miamifiveoh said:
I'm not sure how old my FK35 is, but it has to be around 15 years old or a little more.... I had to replace the temp sensor a couple of years ago, but otherwise
it is as originally installed.
The patent was filed in 2003.
I recently talked with him about the temp sensor; it's just a thermistor, not a thermocouple.
The FK-35 is actually better in some respects than the FK-45, i.e. the newer ones air cool better than the 35, but don't do as well without air flow.
Mine gets no air flow but is heat sinked to the core support behind the headlamp assy. Picture shows the 1 screw mounting, unmounted so you can see it.
1576627406228.png


His previous company & unit was the PSM Variflow. I had one.
 
