DELTA DCC CONTROLLER JUMPERS SETTINGS

Hi all,



Need help with the jumper settings for a Delta DCC controller.



I have a nice Taurus fan and Delta controller set up but my temperature runs under 180 degrees while using the jumpers on 6-8 and 7-9. I would like to be around 190 to 195 degrees which is close to stock average temperature but don't know which jumpers to use.



I know the controller is set up to work with 180 degrees thermostat which is the one I have but does anyone know if I can run the 190-195 degrees stock thermostat? with what jumper settings?



I really hope someone help me with some ideas or suggestions



Nick