For Sale Department of boost GT550-S 550-600HP Supercharger System for 2015 to 2017 Mustang GT

Aug 4, 2020
Department of boost GT550-S 550-600HP Supercharger System for 2015 to 2017 Mustang GT.

Kit has never been installed as I am going in a different direction with my build. The kit comes with everything to complete the install. The full list of base install parts and install steps are located at https://www.departmentofboost.com//wp-content/uploads/2019/03/GT550-S197_Final_Instructions_4.pdf .

It also has the following upgrades: Super Single 6.5gpm Cooling Package , composite heat barrier on the intake manifold , stainless steel bolt kit and a set of new NGK LTR7IX-11(6510) plugs. The only item you will need is tune.

This kit sells for $5500.00 when purchased from department of boost.

I am asking $4500.00 OBRO plus free shipping to the continental USA.
 

