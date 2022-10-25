Desperate help needed

2005 Mustang Gt premium, 5 Speed manual, 143K miles, Roush CAI, MSD Coils, fuel injectors 3 yrs old, BBK catted X-Pipe, Muffler delete…So, I drive to Walmart the other day and everything was fine. I start my car afterwards and I hear a valve tick. It was time for an oil change so I thought that may be why the ticking was there. I pull out of the parking spot, and as I press the gas, it stuttered so bad, the car was almost bucking…I start limping it home and after 2 minutes of that, it ran decently. It still was not at full power, maybe 80% power, but the bucking and huge hesitation was gone.I run the codes and got a bunch. See pictures.After reading some forums, I see that one of the codes could be caused by bad diodes from the alternator. I replaced the alternator and cleaned the codes. Car still did the same thing. Idled great, but as soon as I go to drive it, it hesitates and bucks. Ichanged the Cam Positioning Sensor on Bank 1 (passenger side), still same thing. I changed my oil, MAF Sensor, Fuel Filter. Still same thing… idles great… as soon as I go into first gear and give it gas, it grumbles, hesitates, and bucks.Please help….