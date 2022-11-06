Desperate need help

Hello everybody
I have a big issue with my mustang v6 2006
It’s equipped with a supercharger kit vortech, exhaust bbk, tb bbk 70 mm and a custom tune
Now I have a big problem with my MAF
I break one maf one week ago and I replaced it
The car was fine, and now, after a week the same issue
The sensor fail
Any suggestion?
Thanks a lot
