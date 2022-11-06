Desperate need help

M

Maury87

New Member
Nov 6, 2022
1
0
0
35
Aosta
Hello everybody
I have a big issue with my mustang v6 2006
It’s equipped with a supercharger kit vortech, exhaust bbk, tb bbk 70 mm and a custom tune

Now I have a big problem with my MAF
I break one maf one week ago and I replaced it
The car was fine, and now, after a week the same issue
The sensor fail
Any suggestion?
Thanks a lot
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
4
Views
79
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
cablegod
C
B
Desperate help needed
Replies
3
Views
198
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
R
o2 sensor and egr issues please help.
Replies
0
Views
154
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Razor1123
R
TorchRed_4.0
Need Help With Bearing Issue
Replies
10
Views
355
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TorchRed_4.0
TorchRed_4.0
S
Engine ECM Issues
Replies
18
Views
748
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu