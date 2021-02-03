Desperately seeking inline 200 help!

I can't speak to Holley Sniper, but Megasquirt has an acceleration enrichment curve:MS gives a couple different options on this...you can either use pure TPS, or a sudden change in KPA to kick over to table you need. I would be shocked if Holley does not have something similar. In addition AE, you can also spend more time tuning the section of the VE map that is going to be higher KPA, but low RPM, around the area I have highlighted in blue here:this area of the map is infamous for getting very little attention, but it is important for sudden acceleration to WOT at idle or low RPM(note: this map has KPA(or rather fuel load since its uses an ITB modifier) values above 100 because its a 3 bar map sensor, this is not a driven tune, just the default values based on injector size and engine size)I am sure Holley also has some type of auto-tune feature that will help tune that area of the map by target air/fuel ratio.....but to take advantage of it, you need a wideband installed, I don't know the details of your setup, but a narrowband sensor wont allow you to do accurate AFR target tuning(I am sure your tuner used a wideband when he had the car though)