Destiny the 86 GT Convertible

What's up y'all. I'm new to the site and new to fox bodies.

I got an 86 GT Convertible that was used as a prop in a concert about a year ago. My plan is to restore it and get it back to running strong. Ultimately, the final step will be removing the artwork with a fresh paint job.

I named the car Destiny because it was pretty much a random coincidence that led me to getting it for free. Super stoked to work on it and eventually take it down Lakeshore Drive in Chicago.

Here to learn, ask questions and share progress.

Destiny Day 1.jpg
 

