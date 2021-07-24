Detailing exterior to shine

J

JJHstang

Sep 12, 2018
Fort Worth, TX
My 71 red Mach 1 was painted approximately 6 years ago. I have owned for 4 years. I keep covered in the garage and have only washed it once (have some leaks). My usual maintenance is dusting it off with. California duster and then using a detailing spray. Want to get it to shine and look brighter.
I feel it could use a wash, clay bar, and someone told me to use ceramic spray to protect and shine.
I know there are posts but they appear older an ideas and products change.
What are your thoughts? Don’t want to create a problem.

First pic with hood open is 2 weeks ago, the 2nd pic is 2 yrs ago.
 

