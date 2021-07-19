Determining car history

I have a 1965 coupe that I have a feeling has a more storied history than just a typical car. Are there any sites dedicated to vin searches, history or just any other tips you can help with.

My speedo says 11k miles and the car is too clean and the body 99% straight. Pretty much zero rust. And all the trim, screws, wiring all looks original. Most everything just says unique but who knows.
 

2Blue2 said:
Well, it is a Mustang.
She was loved more than your average K car was.

Now you get to love her and post a picture.
Click to expand...
You saw my build thread. Shops have been taking forever on fab work I'm doing but I have a lot of updates and parts lists coming up in the next week.
 
