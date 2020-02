For SaleFort Worth, Texas1964.5-1970 Mustang-Detroit Speed Rear End (Base Shocks) $3000.00*** Never Installed Still in original packaging***-Detroit Speed Sub Frame Connectors. $180.00***Never Installed Still in original packaging ***-Detroit Speed Mini Tub Kit $400.00***Never Installed Still in original packaging***-Torque Boxes Driver and Passenger $120.00 ***Never Installed Still in original packaging***