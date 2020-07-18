diagram or advice needed. i hate electrical.

fuse #8 for the radio dome and door chime keeps blowing. ive narrowed it down to when the trunk opens it blows the fuse. more specifically the trunk ajar solenoid in the latch. car is a 92 LX mustang. does anyone have a diagram for the wiring. the wiring for the solenoid. the black has ground and the green and yellow wire has 12V so im at a loss. i did change the connector in the hatch since it was all corroded...who knows maybe i got the wiring wrong. testing the solenoid itself when you push it in it has continuity. i thought the solenoid was only a ground and on both color wires it connects.

diagram anyone?

thanks!
 

UPDATE, looks like the previous owner messed up the wiring for the hatch...also where does that grounding point go for that harness? i dont think its on the correct spot. does any one have the pinout for this? i have 2 wires that arent connected. another yellow and green... and a red now.

anyone?
 

I've removed harnesses from several hatches. All of them were grounded at this point. Having said that, this is a picture from my '86 hatch, and I've never removed the ground that I'm aware of, and the license lights and center brake light are functioning and obviously not grounded here.
IMG_9009.jpg
 
