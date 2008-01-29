Did I hook my catch can up backwards???

So yesterday on the way home from work my car died 3 times on deaccel. When I got home and poped the hood I noticed that my PCV line going from the oil seperator to the intake plenum was SUCKED flat so hard it was ripping the rubber hose!



I started to think about it, and now I am wondering if I have the seperator facing the right way. Currently I have the flow coming out of the valve cover, through the seperator, and to the intake plenum. So the arrow on the seperator is pointed at the plenum.... is this correct?



If it is, maybe I just need a higher flowing unit?