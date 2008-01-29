Did I hook my catch can up backwards???

So yesterday on the way home from work my car died 3 times on deaccel. When I got home and poped the hood I noticed that my PCV line going from the oil seperator to the intake plenum was SUCKED flat so hard it was ripping the rubber hose!

I started to think about it, and now I am wondering if I have the seperator facing the right way. Currently I have the flow coming out of the valve cover, through the seperator, and to the intake plenum. So the arrow on the seperator is pointed at the plenum.... is this correct?

If it is, maybe I just need a higher flowing unit?
 

I would think this is the correct direction...the flow is going toward the plenum. I'd think the problem is the separator...too restrictive.
I gotta ask why are you going back into the plenum? I thought the idea was to just plumb the PCV to a vented catch can...?
 
twogts4us said:
I would think this is the correct direction...the flow is going toward the plenum. I'd think the problem is the separator...too restrictive.
I gotta ask why are you going back into the plenum? I thought the idea was to just plumb the PCV to a vented catch can...?
+1! I just disconnected my PCV totally....but because it's no longer hooked up to the plenum there isn't any pressure forcing oil to spray everywhere. Probably if I wanted it to be a bit cleaner I could hookup a catch can or a heaterhose pointing down to the ground, but its winter so I don't care lol :nice:
 
SilverBullet00 said:
oh, come on! 25 Views and no responses? Someone has to know which way this things faces... my head hurts from thinking about it!!

We are all too distracted by your avitar to help you ;-)

Is your PCV valve good ?

Here is an alternative to replacing the broken Ford puke tank:
http://forums.stangnet.com/showthread.php?t=402405

I don't know if it will keep you emissions legal however as it might fail inspection.
 
SilverBullet00 said:
I think this is what I am going to do as well... Hide in my inner fender or something...
You can see mine. Not worried about it it's no show car.

pcv4.jpg

PCV5.jpg

PVC5.jpg
 

Attachments

  • pcv4.jpg
    pcv4.jpg
    24.4 KB · Views: 217
  • PCV5.jpg
    PCV5.jpg
    26.6 KB · Views: 120
  • PVC5.jpg
    PVC5.jpg
    22.7 KB · Views: 96
I've seen several topics about this problem. Exactly what is the issue with the PCV valve and all the oil? Sorry to be naive about this.:shrug:
 
I'm using the Steeda Oil Seperator. Installed it over a year ago and have no tyet seen one drop of oil in the little glass catch jar. I guess maybe it's because my car only has 37000 miles on it? I know it's hooked up properly.
 
tonys5.0 said:
I'm using the Steeda Oil Seperator. Installed it over a year ago and have no tyet seen one drop of oil in the little glass catch jar. I guess maybe it's because my car only has 37000 miles on it? I know it's hooked up properly.
I get about 2 ounces a month out of my JLT can on my 2012 ecoboost f150
 
