Did I mess up wheel bearing and seal?

Aj03gt
New Member
Feb 26, 2019
7
0
1
26
Hi,
I seated a wheel bearing, the driver was riding on the middle of the bearing case instead of the outer edge, it looks like the bearing case may have flattened a little, but still moves freely.
Also when I seated one axle seal it went in around 1/8” past flush.
Do these issues constitute redoing the work?
Thanks
Thanks