Did I screw up? 331 stroker....flywheel and starter don't like each other

Ok after I finally bolted up everything on my year project 331 we dropped the motor in started the car. It fired up fine but the starter was making some strange cranking noises. It's a stock one that worked fine on the old 302 witthout issue.



We ran it for 30-40 seconds. No problems. Then we cranked it over again and a strange clanking / grinding noise was coming from the starter while it was running so we shut it down. I was fearful I was cooking the flywheel.



Now here is the question.........I bought the flywheel off of Ebay. The buyer told me it was a Hawks Racing 28oz flywheel. When I got it it was wrapped in a bubble wrap etc. but no labels other than a SFI sticker. It was brand new.



I didn't think twice about it. We bolted up my new King Cobra clutch to it no problems other than I needed new Metric flywheel bolts instead of using the standard ones out of my fms bolt/dowel set.



So my questions are:



1) If it were 164 tooth would the starter have bolted up (in other words teeth aligned?)



2) Is it possible that my starter needs a shim or would the starter need a rebuild?



3) do I need a new starter?



Help!!!!!