I wanted to prime the engine before startup by spinning the oil pump with a drill. Pulled the distributor, attached a 1/4" hex driver to my long drill extension using the 2 small set screws, chucked it in my drill and went to town. After priming, I pulled it out and found 1 set screw missing! I looked really well and I can't see it down there. I'm hoping it'll just work it's way into the bottom of the oil pan. What's everyones thoughts on this?