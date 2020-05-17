Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014

[email protected]

I am reaching out to the forum network mustang family as a last effort to trace the owner history of my 1965 Mustang coupeDid you OR anyone you may know start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe andnot completed.It was original motor and automatic transmission. Color was originally, (now black/black).The Arkansas title number you had was 21003009350 You sold it to a school teacher named Terry in Arkansas in May of 2014 as a partial restoration.I know who it was sold to by you but he has no knowledge or paper trail of who you are.The state of Arkansas will not release any info based on a title or VIN number so I am asking the mustang network in Arkansas to please think back and forward any information one may have as to the owner was.1965 Mustang 289 2 barrel carbAutomatic Trans, original trans and motor.your title number was 21003009350VIN number is 5R07C207522The car is completed after years of hard work and I would really appreciate touching bases with the one who started the project.Any information or leads will be greatly appreciated, I will gladly pay a finders fee for reliable info.ThanksDana Wood