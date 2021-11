OK so the Perk and the Duetz might fit, but how much power are we talking about here. Not very much.



All of the diesels mentioned here are old technology. You're not going to just drop in some 4cyl. diesel out of a tractor or industrial machine, drop it in a Mustang and start banking 45mpg. You'd need one of the newer Audi or Volkswagen diesels. If you have one of those, chances are really good that it's still wrapped in the Audi or VW that it came in so why bother putting it in a Fox Mustang?



To the O.P. - I'm glad you like diesels and I'm glad you like Mustangs, but I don't think you'll be happy with the mashup. Look at it this way. You can really really really like chocolate ice cream and you can really really really like garlic dill pickles, but I doubt you'd care much for them in the same spoonful.