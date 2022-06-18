Different doors with mirror mounting points

I bought an 88GT convertible which is my second since I stupidly sold my 86 GT T Top car. My 88 has a passenger door with the mirror mounted in the corner of the window and the driver side has the mirror mounted on the door skin. My guess is one door isn’t original. The seller said it was that way when he purchased it several years ago. Is it possible it came from the factory that way? If not, how can I find out without the build sheet which is correct?
 

No, they did not come that way, not sure when or why the change was made, my 92 vert had the 'bat wing' mirrors. I bet one of the doors was changed.
@FoxChasis may have some insight,
One style may have been used for T-top cars and the other (bat wing) for verts, I know coupes were sent to a vendor to convert to convertibles, I'll search around for some info too.
 
The drivers door is what should be there. The pass door is 1987-older mirror. I am not sure if there was some partial year crossover in late 87 or early 88.

The “hockey stick” mirrors are what came on the 88-93 convertibles.


Out of curiously, what’s the build date on the door jamb sticker? I’m curious how that would make it past QA. I would think someone buying a brand new GT would also take notice and want it corrected.
 
Early model year 1988 had the top mount mirrors carried over from model years 1987 and older, like the mirror on your passenger side door. About three or so months after model year 1988 production started, convertible and T-roof doors got the mirror moved down lower, like the mirror on your driver side door.

It is possible the car came with both mirrors originally but it is a bit odd that it was let through QA like that. If you want to verify both doors are original, assuming someone didn't modify them after the fact, check the VIN tags on both doors to see if they match the VIN on the car.
 
August of 1987
 
I can get a good picture or visualization on the driver side door vin tag on the bottom. That door has the mirror mounted on the door skin.
The passenger door with the window mounted mirror vin tag matched the vin. I have to try and clean the label on the driver’s side door and either write it down or get a good picture . Thank you for the info!
 
