Different doors with mirror mounting points

Weedyboy710
- Jun 16, 2022
I bought an 88GT convertible which is my second since I stupidly sold my 86 GT T Top car. My 88 has a passenger door with the mirror mounted in the corner of the window and the driver side has the mirror mounted on the door skin. My guess is one door isn’t original. The seller said it was that way when he purchased it several years ago. Is it possible it came from the factory that way? If not, how can I find out without the build sheet which is correct?