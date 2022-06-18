Different doors with mirror mounting points

Early model year 1988 had the top mount mirrors carried over from model years 1987 and older, like the mirror on your passenger side door. About three or so months after model year 1988 production started, convertible and T-roof doors got the mirror moved down lower, like the mirror on your driver side door.



It is possible the car came with both mirrors originally but it is a bit odd that it was let through QA like that. If you want to verify both doors are original, assuming someone didn't modify them after the fact, check the VIN tags on both doors to see if they match the VIN on the car.