Different when hot

T

Thebluefox1

New Member
Jun 28, 2022
3
0
1
18
Pasadena
Thanks in advance for responses

When I start the car it runs and brakes normal but after a while of running I think when it gets hot the brake pedal is hard and barely moves but it still brakes and I need to press the accelerator deeper for it to run I think it is the caliper because it smells like brake pads but would it not work when it’s cold as well?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,726
8,239
203
polk county florida
I would rebuild the front brakes, pads, rotors, calipers and hoses.
The main problem likely is the caliper seizing up or the hose has collapsed on the inside. JMO and not based on any real mechanical training.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,726
8,239
203
polk county florida
You can do that.
But think about it a minute, both calipers are the same age (or should be) and suppose to be replaced in pairs, same thing with the hoses, they are likely original.
brakes are something that needs to be in tip-top operating condition.
 
T

Thebluefox1

New Member
Jun 28, 2022
3
0
1
18
Pasadena
General karthief said:
You can do that.
But think about it a minute, both calipers are the same age (or should be) and suppose to be replaced in pairs, same thing with the hoses, they are likely original.
brakes are something that needs to be in tip-top operating condition.
Click to expand...
Thanks for pointing that out because I change pads and rotors but I’m not sure about the calipers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

91AOD5.0LX
Rear wheels spin with brakes pressed
Replies
26
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
J
Fox Fan Clutch
Replies
19
Views
521
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
H
Newly Purchased 1986 LX 5.0
Replies
55
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Boostedpimp
Boostedpimp
M
brake rotors really hot but doesnt seem like they should be
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
T
Electrical Brake light abs turn signal issue
Replies
3
Views
391
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
caliber92
caliber92
Top Bottom