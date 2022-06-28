Different when hot

Thebluefox1
- Jun 28, 2022
Thanks in advance for responses
When I start the car it runs and brakes normal but after a while of running I think when it gets hot the brake pedal is hard and barely moves but it still brakes and I need to press the accelerator deeper for it to run I think it is the caliper because it smells like brake pads but would it not work when it’s cold as well?
