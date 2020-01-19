Differential gear ratio

Sorry if this has been gone over before.. I am working on my 03 mustang GT and considering changing the rear end out to 3.73. The question I have now is what gears are currently in my rear end? Typically that year came with 3.27 8.8....but when I do the wheel test I’m getting 2 axel rotations per one full rotation of the tire! ‍The tag on the differential say V229H 3L27 88 2L13please let me know if you have any insight on what’s going on inside that pumpkin.