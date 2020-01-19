Differential gear ratio

Jun 23, 2019
Sorry if this has been gone over before.. I am working on my 03 mustang GT and considering changing the rear end out to 3.73. The question I have now is what gears are currently in my rear end? Typically that year came with 3.27 8.8....but when I do the wheel test I’m getting 2 axel rotations per one full rotation of the tire! ‍♂ The tag on the differential say V229H 3L27 88 2L13
please let me know if you have any insight on what’s going on inside that pumpkin.
148279D9-3867-41B9-887A-8A1BE2C7C1AC.jpeg
 

