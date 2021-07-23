Difficulty of removing Cylinder Heads?

N

NerdKrusher

New Member
Dec 27, 2019
30
2
3
21
United States of America
I'm wondering how difficult it is, to remove the cylinder heads. Without taking out the engine.

I want to port and polish them, but I don't have the ability to take the engine out myself. Nor do I really want to pay someone to do this stuff for me.

Mainly I'm concerned with the timing chain, and exhaust manifold.

I want to have my local muffler shop put long tubes and cat back on.

If I wanted to work on the heads after this. Would it be harder?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,146
752
133
57
Sarasota Florida
They get done while motor is in. There is a decent amount of technical knowledge that you need to know. This site is full of all the information that you will need. Read on and don't be afraid to ask questions.
 
N

NerdKrusher

New Member
Dec 27, 2019
30
2
3
21
United States of America
Potomus Pete said:
They get done while motor is in. There is a decent amount of technical knowledge that you need to know. This site is full of all the information that you will need. Read on and don't be afraid to ask questions.
Click to expand...
Cool, I thought I was being paranoid. Of course I will study study study before I ever attempt to dismantle my engine like that.

Just looking for a fun project before investing in twisted wedge heads.

My grandpa advised upgrading the top end, valves and springs while I'm in there.

Waiting on a cam for after the Forged bottom end. And bullet intake.
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Gretchen Whitmer is eating at me
Mar 7, 2019
2,146
752
133
57
Sarasota Florida
Your ready to really go at it. Make sure everything goes in marked bags, and cleaned as you go. Consider painting all your brackets with an aluminum finish. Lucky you I wish I had the funds to do that, so keep us posted with pictures so you have a nice story to go along with it.
 
N

NerdKrusher

New Member
Dec 27, 2019
30
2
3
21
United States of America
Potomus Pete said:
Your ready to really go at it. Make sure everything goes in marked bags, and cleaned as you go. Consider painting all your brackets with an aluminum finish. Lucky you I wish I had the funds to do that, so keep us posted with pictures so you have a nice story to go along with it.
Click to expand...
Good advice, thanks. I'll for sure keep y'all posted on the progress.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HemiRick
Engine Blue Print head swap
Replies
44
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
L
Engine What to do now?
Replies
1
Views
283
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
B
2000 Mustang GT 4.6L Code P0302 (misfire on cylinder 2) CAN'T SOLVE!!!!!!!
Replies
5
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
McFly2
McFly2
7991LXnSHO
Want to put EFI on a 6 Cyl. What System to get?
Replies
5
Views
635
Digital Self-tuning Forum
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Levi.Productions
4.6 engine "build"
Replies
10
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Top Bottom