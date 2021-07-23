Difficulty of removing Cylinder Heads?

I'm wondering how difficult it is, to remove the cylinder heads. Without taking out the engine.



I want to port and polish them, but I don't have the ability to take the engine out myself. Nor do I really want to pay someone to do this stuff for me.



Mainly I'm concerned with the timing chain, and exhaust manifold.



I want to have my local muffler shop put long tubes and cat back on.



If I wanted to work on the heads after this. Would it be harder?