Digital Dash EFI Discount Code

Hey Everyone!
I just wanted to support our forums members here with a discount code for Digital Dash EFI. With the growing increase of members getting into the Megasquirt ECU, and wanting to expand there abilities I thought this would be helpful. The code is good for 7% off your entire order!
Discount Code: STANGNET19
Website: dd-efi.com
