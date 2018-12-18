Freeman2005
I'm a "Digital immigrant" new to tuning. I finally got over the price tag and bought a MSPNP2 for my 1992 Ford Ranger 4x4 which has a 1989 Mustang 5.0 HO with GT40P heads and Explorer intake with Explorer FEAD. Finished that swap about 3 years ago and put 25K on it to and from hunting ranch. Picked all the stuff for EDIS 8 and sat on it for a year. Now I'm trying to get it running well on the MSPNP2 and then I'll swap ignition systems. I put my WB O2 sensor in a couple days ago and the gauge works fine but I think I misinterpreted the directions for the input to the ECU and hooked the brown wire from the LC-2 to Pin 21(Oxygen Sensor input) on the options connector on my ECU, did the AFR table setup, etc. No input to the AFR gauge on TS. I'm going to try switching to the yellow wire from the LC-2 since its voltage should be the correct one for the input. Anyway, I look forward to learning a lot from this forum!