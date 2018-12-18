Digital Immigrant

I can shed some light on the settings, you will want to look under the idle control settings. right now you have the valve set to run in 'warmup mode' this means that the valve will move to the position specified in the warm up duty/steps table and stay there. for a higher idle raise this number, now once we have the truck running a bit better we can move the valve to the closed loop setting, this lets the ecu control the idle speed based on the tables you setup. this is much more involved so lets keep it simple for now.



let me know if you need anything explained.



BTW, you should not run autotune and datalog at the same time, well you can but i cant use those logs to help you decipher what needs to be changed in the fuel because it is a moving target.