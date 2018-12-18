Digital Immigrant

I'm a "Digital immigrant" new to tuning. I finally got over the price tag and bought a MSPNP2 for my 1992 Ford Ranger 4x4 which has a 1989 Mustang 5.0 HO with GT40P heads and Explorer intake with Explorer FEAD. Finished that swap about 3 years ago and put 25K on it to and from hunting ranch. Picked all the stuff for EDIS 8 and sat on it for a year. Now I'm trying to get it running well on the MSPNP2 and then I'll swap ignition systems. I put my WB O2 sensor in a couple days ago and the gauge works fine but I think I misinterpreted the directions for the input to the ECU and hooked the brown wire from the LC-2 to Pin 21(Oxygen Sensor input) on the options connector on my ECU, did the AFR table setup, etc. No input to the AFR gauge on TS. I'm going to try switching to the yellow wire from the LC-2 since its voltage should be the correct one for the input. Anyway, I look forward to learning a lot from this forum!
a91what said:
thats not the problem, you need to open the MSpnp up and swap the jumpers inside the case so it will get the input from the WB.

http://www.megasquirtpnp.com/docs/mspnp_g2_genInstall.php

scroll down to board jumpers
Click to expand...
I read that list of jumpers 20 times and can't find O2 sensor anywhere on it. What am I missing?
From the same manual:
"There are two ways of connecting the controller to the MSPNP2. You can either connect the analog output to the pin labeled Oxygen Sensor input of the option connector, or you can cut and splice the oxygen sensor signal wire to the analog output. If you use this pin for wideband input, you must disconnect the stock oxygen sensor. Do not ground the oxygen sensor wire if you disconnect it; leave it completely unconnected and taped off if necessary...
 
Ah ok they updated it.

now did you calibrate the WB in the tools menu in TS?
you must also go into the ego control under fuel settings and set it to single WB sensor
 
Yes, I did calibrate the WB. Still trying to figure out how to export/save my .msq---can't find it after saving. My TS is the MS version. I'm clueless. After I connected the LC-2 analog out to Pin 29 of the ECU I did get voltage readings on my O2 volt gauge on the dashboard, so I think that's fixed.
 
I started with the base tune and did very little so far. Low surging idle until coolant temp comes up--then it smooths out. I obviously need to start working on the idle adjustments. Tomorrow evening I should have some time.I'll try to get some datalogs then.
 

Since the timing seemed to be messed up I decided to start over. Reloaded the basic tune from DIY and calibrated everything, reset the timing to 12 degrees and the Trigger wizard also. Started up okay and began autotuning the idle which smoothed out fairly well, then took it for a drive and datalogged. Runs pretty well. On startups it revs to 2500-3500 for a few seconds and then drops back to 750 idle. Don't know how to fix that yet. Attached my datalog and .msq for what its worth. Still clueless on reading the datalog.
 

Thanks! I'm muddling through the datalog. One thing that looks odd to me is the MAT spikes. I'm wondering if the ACT sensor is functioning properly--but with my lack of experience it may be normal.
 
there is alot of things to learn, you can tap on the fields in the line graphs and set some smoothing to them, this will take out the choppiness

also if you notice the MAT temp only moves 10* or so from 50 to 60* i assume it is reading ambient temps, with a small span of only 10* a 1* change in the log will look very large.
 
I can shed some light on the settings, you will want to look under the idle control settings. right now you have the valve set to run in 'warmup mode' this means that the valve will move to the position specified in the warm up duty/steps table and stay there. for a higher idle raise this number, now once we have the truck running a bit better we can move the valve to the closed loop setting, this lets the ecu control the idle speed based on the tables you setup. this is much more involved so lets keep it simple for now.

let me know if you need anything explained.

BTW, you should not run autotune and datalog at the same time, well you can but i cant use those logs to help you decipher what needs to be changed in the fuel because it is a moving target.
 
Okay, so I'll separate my data logging from my auto tuning to make that more useful. One curious thing is in the attached screen shot. It keeps telling me no O2 sensor type is enabled and when I enable the WB single, it keeps reverting to the same thing. ( see the bottom of the center popup) Even though it shows a single WB at the top of the same popup and my WB gauge and the TS dashboard show constant AFR readings after the WB is heated I still get this.

BTW--yes, the video on data logging is quite helpful. I'll try adjusting the warmup duty/steps and see if the cold idle improves. Thanks for your help. Enjoy your Christmas!
 

Freeman2005 said:
Okay, so I'll separate my data logging from my auto tuning to make that more useful. One curious thing is in the attached screen shot. It keeps telling me no O2 sensor type is enabled and when I enable the WB single, it keeps reverting to the same thing. ( see the bottom of the center popup) Even though it shows a single WB at the top of the same popup and my WB gauge and the TS dashboard show constant AFR readings after the WB is heated I still get this.

BTW--yes, the video on data logging is quite helpful. I'll try adjusting the warmup duty/steps and see if the cold idle improves. Thanks for your help. Enjoy your Christmas!
Click to expand...
Lol, that's the "help box" its giving you a breakdown of each of the selections and what they do. You can scroll the help box and read all the descriptions for the settings for the highlighted drop box.

This is to help give a quick view of the help manual, otherwise you have to hit the ?box and the manual loads and covers the screen.
 
I've got the idle in "warm up" fairly good by making the suggested adjustments. Once it reaches operating temperature it's okay. I tried a couple hard accelerations and it's pinging pretty bad above 3500rpm even though the VE is showing slightly rich. I have ignition timing selected on the data log, but there are no values showing up. Sounds like a timing issue, but I can't verify timing on the data log--have to do some more studying on that.
 

