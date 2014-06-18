Diode Dynamics Lighting Tech 101: Research Automotive Lighting Technology

Research Automotive Lighting


At Diode Dynamics, we want our fellow Ford Mustang enthusiasts to be educated on automotive lighting products, so that they know they are purchasing the best products on the market. We have devoted this portion of our website to doing just that. Here you'll find information on different automotive lighting technologies, how they work and common misconceptions you'll see while shopping for your Mustang. We hope you enjoy learning all about automotive lighting!



NEW! HD Halos and Strips!

Halo_Switchback_collage_2.jpg


Diode Dynamics is excited to announce our new HD LED Halos and Semi-Flex Strips are now available! Offered in switchback and single colors (red, amber, blue and white), they are perfect for custom applications! The Strips are available in 3, 6, 9 and 12 inches and the Halos are offered in universal sizes from 50-160 millimeters.

Both products were designed from the ground up and manufactured in our facility here in St. Louis, Missouri. They are backed by our hassle-free 3-year limited warranty.

Click here to shop
 
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z53HuV8eHN4


2015-2017 Ford Mustang Front Turn Signal Assemblies by Diode Dynamics

Our new Sequential LED Turn Signals for the 15-17 Mustang are available now through our website, and through our authorized dealers! Computer-designed using optical simulation software, they add a bright, crisp white running light with a highly efficient SAE/DOT compliant beam pattern!

The turn signal is nearly twice as bright as the factory turn signal, and features a programmable sequential blink rate for a truly custom look! Available with smoked or clear lenses! #MadeinUSA

Nick C.​
 
