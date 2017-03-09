Diode Dynamics Universal Rgbw™ Multicolor Demon Eyes! Usa Made!











(Photo courtesy of Bullseye Retros)



RGBW™ Demon Eyes



The only LED Demon Eyes made in USA!





View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K53cCDcDyxw



​

Specifications and Features:

Your order includes:

Installation:













Diode Dynamics RGBW™ LED Demon Eyes (Universal)

















(Photo courtesy of PS Lighting Solutions)



​ (Photo courtesy of PS Lighting Solutions)

[email protected]

Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce RGBW LED Demon Eyes, designed for use with Mini H1 projectors, or universal applications through custom mounting. Demon Eyes are small, high-power LEDs that illuminate the projector lens inside yourFocus' headlight, for a unique, custom look. Diode Dynamics' LED demon eyes are made in USA, and feature bright, full multicolor control!- RGBW LEDs, for full multicolor and true white illumination- Fully waterproof and shockproof constant-current drivers- Compatible with any standard RGB or RGBW controller- Brackets included for Mini H1, or custom-mount anywhere you wish- Small size for easy custom installations- Designed, tested and manufactured in the USA- Two (2) RGBW Demon Eyes with sturdy JST connectors- Two (2) constant current RGBW drivers, fully waterproof- Brackets and hardware for easy mounting to a standard Mini H1 projector- Headlamps must be opened for installation (professional installation recommended)- Brackets included for fitment in Mini H1 projector- Demon eyes can be mounted with adhesive or custom brackets, for other projectors- RGB or RGBW controller required for operation (not included), as the factory headlights must be opened in order to replace the LED panels. Check out our dealer locator tool: