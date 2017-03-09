Diode Dynamics Universal Rgbw™ Multicolor Demon Eyes! Usa Made!

Diode Dynamics
(Photo courtesy of Bullseye Retros)
RGBW™ Demon Eyes
The only LED Demon Eyes made in USA!
View: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K53cCDcDyxw
Diode Dynamics is pleased to announce RGBW LED Demon Eyes, designed for use with Mini H1 projectors, or universal applications through custom mounting. Demon Eyes are small, high-power LEDs that illuminate the projector lens inside yourFocus' headlight, for a unique, custom look. Diode Dynamics' LED demon eyes are made in USA, and feature bright, full multicolor control!
Specifications and Features:
- RGBW LEDs, for full multicolor and true white illumination
- Fully waterproof and shockproof constant-current drivers
- Compatible with any standard RGB or RGBW controller
- Brackets included for Mini H1, or custom-mount anywhere you wish
- Small size for easy custom installations
- Designed, tested and manufactured in the USA
Your order includes:
- Two (2) RGBW Demon Eyes with sturdy JST connectors
- Two (2) constant current RGBW drivers, fully waterproof
- Brackets and hardware for easy mounting to a standard Mini H1 projector
All Diode Dynamics products are backed by a 3-year replacement warranty.
Installation:
- Headlamps must be opened for installation (professional installation recommended)
- Brackets included for fitment in Mini H1 projector
- Demon eyes can be mounted with adhesive or custom brackets, for other projectors
- RGB or RGBW controller required for operation (not included)
Professional installation is strongly recommended, as the factory headlights must be opened in order to replace the LED panels. Check out our dealer locator tool:
Find a Diode Dynamics Dealer
(Photo courtesy of PS Lighting Solutions)
