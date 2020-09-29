Did a 360 check of things that need to be done before then front to back:

What’s going on stanget. Sorry for the lengthy first post, seems like a solid place to document things!I’m the owner of Dirty Water Racing out of Boston, MA been a long time follower just getting back into a 89 grey notch. Coming out of a Mazda FWD drag racing build. We were in the process of making it an SFWD 9-8 Second car but with the lack of aftermarket support and minimal support it started to get pretty dang expensive. Needless to say I always had my eye out for a clean notch here in the northeast and when I finally found this one I couldn’t help but pass up the opportunity to snag it. Figured I’d drop a build or "rebuild progress' thread. The part out alone from the Mazda paid for the car and I still have a long list to sell. I should be able to flip all of it into the notch and have a pretty solid rebuild. Plan it to make it just as fast if not faster then the mazda was going to be and still have some $ leftover.Details on the car and mod/build list (from what I've been told)Grey 89 LX Notch SSP FL CarMS3 Gold Box with Innovative IC2 Wideband running Speed Density(IAC valve deleted) Not sure what they had going on there. Seems like they couldn’t figure out a tune issue and decided to delete it. There are two extras in the trunk so it seems it was a "throw parts at it" situation.(Only thing I have paperwork on with the car for its install)331 Scat Stroker with 9:5 pistonsAnderson N41 CamPorted pro Comp head with pro Comp roller rockersEdelbrock upper and lower intake with 70mm Throttle body32lb injectors, 255lph pump and BB fuel regUnknown brand deep oil panUpgraded aluminum radiatorFluid Dampr Crank damperAC deleteBBK Long tube headers with unknown axle dump exhaustC4 TransmissionB&M Pro ratchet shifterStiffler trans mounttrans cooler w. fan(feels like it might have a fairly high stall converter)Unknown Brand Suspension Front coil overs and upgraded rear struts and springsQA1 Front adjustable caster/camber platesTubular upper and lower rearTubular K member tubular LCAs and UCAsSub frame connectorsZex Nitrous kit plumbed and installed(Claims it was never used, just installed)Plan was to bring it up to New England drag way and get a baseline before the end of this season.Cruise and Idle tune are a bit dirty (in the process of cleaning it up in tuner studio) Drives great over 2500 RPMCouple coolant leaks from coolant hoses (Fixed)Front and rear main seals (small leaks) Purchase seal and overhaul kits)Cracked trans bell housing with hole (I dont know if they hit something or threw something through it from inside. (Pull bell housing and fix/ weld it and pick up and extra as a replacement)Trans output shaft seal leak (Purchase seal kit)Trans Dip stick tube adapter fitting leaking (Reseal threads)Rear Dif seal leaking ( i think it might be dry)Wide band seems to be on the fritz. Takes longer and longer to warm up day by day (could be part of the tune issues)Rear end is either dry or toast. has one wheel peel-itus. need to find out what is in it for a rear end (going to do a rear wheel/driveshaft turn check this week)fixes id like to do are:Redo sub frame connectors (booger welds)Clean up exhaust. Re Weld some leaking areasAll wiring needs to be gone through and redone. (Electrical doesn't seem to be the previous owners best ability)-Yank motor and do a top to bottom refresh. internals being changed will be dependent on condition of block and internals of course. if all check out then just a simple refurb in order. basic machine work, ringlands, main and rod bearings. Replace all seals and gaskets. Freshen and clean up accessories, valve covers etc.-Rebuild the rear end (depending on what it is) or replace it with a 31 spline rear end. (Hav not decided gearing yet)-Have the C4 refurbished and maybe upgraded by a buddy who does transmissions-5 lug conversion with disk brakes in all corners front and back-Add a few sensors for the megasquirt. Oil Pressure, Fuel Pressure, nitrous related stuff etc.-Not definite but have been toying around with building a turbo kit and running a VS racing turbo (I have everything needed already from the Mazda (sensors etc.) to make it happen.- Pull interior and do a little bit or corrosion prevention and coating to the floor pans and surfaces (seeing as they are already in good condition id like to keep it that way)- Build and install a 10pt 8.5 cert cage- Fuel cell and complete refurb of the fuel system. All PTFE SS braided AN Lines, external fuel pump etc.(Thinking trunk mounted)- Upgrade the stock rad fans- Add a relay/switch panel for accessories, fuel pump, fan, power, ign etc.- Battery solid state kill switch- Clean up and preserve chassis, engine bay, towers etc.- Create a fire wall with a fiberglass fabric i use on all my cars to keep heat out of the cabin and of course fire- Get zex kit running and working, purge system etc- Upgraded steering shaft and de-power the steering rack. Steering wheel with 2/3 Step, trans brake etc.The list will grow I'm sure. But I am excited to get this car out and make some passes even if i don't make it out this season.